TCU football report card vs. West Virginia: Aces for special teams

TCU defeated West Virginia 31-24 on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium, keeping a share of first place in the Big 12. It wasn’t easy, and coach Gary Patterson said it goes down as one of those necessary “ugly wins” that have to be gained occasionally. Here’s our take on how the units fared:
OFFENSE: B
The Frogs had a hard time doing anything consistently against West Virginia’s pressure and run-stacking. TCU converted only 6 of 15 third downs, and there was no 100-yard rusher. But in the second half, the offense produced 24 points. The winning points, on third-and-goal from the 4, came as a result of good blocking and Kenny Hill’s rushing ability. Also notable, no turnovers.
DEFENSE: C
The Frogs played short-handed, down a corner before the game, and two safeties during the game. West Virginia scored twice on long pass plays and drew three pass interference penalties. But the Frogs got the last two stops of the game, plus three sacks and an interception. West Virginia topped 500 yards, but was limited to half its scoring average.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A+
Adam Nunez had four punts downed at the 6 or closer. Jonathan Song made a 37-yard field goal. The Frogs forced a turnover in punt coverage. Cole Bunce had four touchbacks on six kickoffs, and the two returns averaged 19.5 yards. KaVontae Turpin returned the opening kickoff 41 yards.
EXTRA CREDIT
Kenny Hill for the touchdown trifecta: rushing, receiving and throwing. He became the fourth Big 12 player to score all three ways in a single game.
