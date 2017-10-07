More Videos

Lee Corso picks TCU’s Horned Frog for 300th headgear pick on GameDay

By Stefan Stevenson

October 07, 2017 1:37 PM

Did you expect anything else?

Lee Corso’s historic 300th headgear pick on ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning got the full TCU Horned Frog treatment as he picked the Frogs to beat West Virginia.

It’s a good sign. TCU is 4-0 when Corso has picked the Horned Frogs in the past.

The last time he picked them they edged out the Mountaineers 31-30 in 2014. That was in Morgantown, W. Va. The GameDay show was on the TCU campus Saturday and several thousand students cheered wildly when Corso made his show-closing pick.

Corso is 196-103 all-time in headgear picks since the bit started on Oct. 5, 1996, in Columbus, Ohio. Among the 299 headgear picks, Corso has donned 56 different headgears, with Alabam (27), Ohio State (25) and Florida and Florida State (19 each) getting the most.

    Students started lining up at 5 p.m. Friday to claim the best spots for ESPN's College GameDay, which will telecast live from the campus commons from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday before TCU's football game against West Virginia.

Students started lining up at 5 p.m. Friday to claim the best spots for ESPN's College GameDay, which will telecast live from the campus commons from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday before TCU's football game against West Virginia.

