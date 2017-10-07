At TCU GameDay site, ESPN’s Lee Corso makes 300th pick ... SuperFrog

ESPN GameDay icon Lee Corso made his 300th mascot pick on the telecast Saturday morning at the TCU Campus Commons’ GameDay site hours before the Horned Frogs’ game against West Virginia.
Desmond Howard went with the Frogs, celebrity guest picker and country music star Tim McGraw went with the Frogs, Kirk Herbstreit said it would be a challenge against the Mountaineers but “TCU finds a way to get it done.”
Corso said, “The last time I put on Super Frog I put it on backwards, and my friend here (Herbstreit) nearly screwed my head off.”
Was he going to go with Super Frog again? “Do you think I’m crazy?” he asked Herbstreit.
Corso answered, “Damn right! Give me SuperFrog!” And he put SuperFrog on his head, making the TCU Horned Frogs his 300th GameDay pick.
An actual horned frog was then brought on the stage to top off the 8-11 a.m. telecast.
Kickoff against West Virginia was 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1.
Corso picks the Frogs! #BeatWVU pic.twitter.com/EuPIgGIrgV— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 7, 2017
Congrats on your 300th, Coach! Our @TCU_Showgirls presented Mr. Corso with his very own @SuperFrog1873 head! #BeatWVU #WhyTCU pic.twitter.com/lnEjQ8ao1G— Horned Frogs (@TCU_Athletics) October 7, 2017
