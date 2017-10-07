ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso picks the TCU Horned Frogs in his traditional way, by putting the mascot’s head on at the end of the broadcast before the West Virginia TCU game in Fort Worth, Saturday, October 7, 2017
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso picks the TCU Horned Frogs in his traditional way, by putting the mascot’s head on at the end of the broadcast before the West Virginia TCU game in Fort Worth, Saturday, October 7, 2017 Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

TCU

At TCU GameDay site, ESPN’s Lee Corso makes 300th pick ... SuperFrog

Star-Telegram

October 07, 2017 12:46 PM

ESPN GameDay icon Lee Corso made his 300th mascot pick on the telecast Saturday morning at the TCU Campus Commons’ GameDay site hours before the Horned Frogs’ game against West Virginia.

Desmond Howard went with the Frogs, celebrity guest picker and country music star Tim McGraw went with the Frogs, Kirk Herbstreit said it would be a challenge against the Mountaineers but “TCU finds a way to get it done.”

    ESPN's College GameDay broadcast live from TCU's campus Saturday morning, and fans from across the country showed up in school colors. It was mostly a sea of purple, but West Virginians and other college fans turned out ready for kickoff. See the best signs and the rowdiest fans.

ESPN's College GameDay broadcast live from TCU's campus Saturday morning, and fans from across the country showed up in school colors. It was mostly a sea of purple, but West Virginians and other college fans turned out ready for kickoff. See the best signs and the rowdiest fans.

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.co,

Corso said, “The last time I put on Super Frog I put it on backwards, and my friend here (Herbstreit) nearly screwed my head off.”

Was he going to go with Super Frog again? “Do you think I’m crazy?” he asked Herbstreit.

Corso answered, “Damn right! Give me SuperFrog!” And he put SuperFrog on his head, making the TCU Horned Frogs his 300th GameDay pick.

An actual horned frog was then brought on the stage to top off the 8-11 a.m. telecast.

Kickoff against West Virginia was 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1.

