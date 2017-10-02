TCU football game at Kansas State gets 11 a.m. kickoff time

TCU's game at Kansas State on Oct. 14 has been assigned an 11 a.m. kickoff.
The game will be broadcast on FS1 from Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.
The #Big12FB schedule is set for week 7.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 2, 2017
It could be a matchup of conference leaders if both teams win their games this week. TCU (4-0, 1-0) is a nearly two-touchdown favorite in hosting West Virginia on Saturday afternoon, and Kansas State (3-1, 1-0) is a one-touchdown underdog at Texas on Saturday night.
Kickoff times for TCU’s remaining games will be announced week by week, typically 12 days before the game (Mondays before the following week's schedule). Late in the season, start times may be announced the week of the game.
The season finale against Baylor, scheduled for Nov. 24 at Amon G. Carter Stadium, already has an 11 a.m. kickoff time.
