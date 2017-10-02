TCU running back Aaron Green breaks free on a touchdown run during an Oct. 10, 2015, game at Kansas State. All-time, the Horned Frogs and Wildcats are 5-5 in their series.
TCU running back Aaron Green breaks free on a touchdown run during an Oct. 10, 2015, game at Kansas State. All-time, the Horned Frogs and Wildcats are 5-5 in their series. Orlin Wagner AP
TCU running back Aaron Green breaks free on a touchdown run during an Oct. 10, 2015, game at Kansas State. All-time, the Horned Frogs and Wildcats are 5-5 in their series. Orlin Wagner AP

TCU

TCU football game at Kansas State gets 11 a.m. kickoff time

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

October 02, 2017 1:22 PM

TCU's game at Kansas State on Oct. 14 has been assigned an 11 a.m. kickoff.

The game will be broadcast on FS1 from Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

It could be a matchup of conference leaders if both teams win their games this week. TCU (4-0, 1-0) is a nearly two-touchdown favorite in hosting West Virginia on Saturday afternoon, and Kansas State (3-1, 1-0) is a one-touchdown underdog at Texas on Saturday night.

Kickoff times for TCU’s remaining games will be announced week by week, typically 12 days before the game (Mondays before the following week's schedule). Late in the season, start times may be announced the week of the game.

The season finale against Baylor, scheduled for Nov. 24 at Amon G. Carter Stadium, already has an 11 a.m. kickoff time.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 0:23

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook
TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 0:58

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017
TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 1:23

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

View More Video