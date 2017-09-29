TCU’s win last week in Stillwater, Okla., was huge. So big, in fact, that it rightly deserves recognition as one of the Horned Frogs’ top road wins in their short, six-plus years in the Big 12.
There have been gut-wrenching losses and exhilarating overtime wins and embarrassing beatdowns, given and received.
So with the bye week, we’ve looked back over the past six seasons in the league to identify TCU’s Top 5 road wins in the Big 12.
The Top 5
5. at Texas (Nov. 27, 2014) — Even though the Longhorns were in their first season with head coach Charlie Strong, they had won three straight and four of their past five before hosting the Frogs on Thanksgiving night at Memorial Stadium. TCU clobbered the Horns, 48-10, on national television.
Any good vibes Bevo was feeling vanished in a flash Strong’s teams never recovered before he was fired after the 2016 season.
4. at West Virginia (Nov. 3, 2012) — For sheer excitement and classic footballin’ good times, TCU’s overtime win against No. 23 West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., has few rivals. It was the Frogs’ first trip to Morgantown and the game was filled with huge plays. Dominic Merka recovered a fumbled punt and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter that pulled TCU to within 24-21. West Virginia’s Tavon Austin seemingly put the game away with 76-yard punt return to give the Mountaineer’s a 31-24 lead with 3:19 remaining.
Josh Boyce, however, had a career-high 180 yards receiving and two touchdowns, including a game-tying, 94-yard score from Trevone Boykin with 1:28 remaining in regulation. After WVU scored a touchdown on their first overtime possession, TCU answered with a reverse double pass as Brandon Carter hit tight end Corey Fuller for a 25-yard score. Instead of settling for the game-tying PAT, Boykin converted a game-winning, two-point conversion pass to Boykin, who made a great catch at his knees.
3. at Oklahoma State (Sept. 23, 2017) — Perhaps the No. 6 Cowboys and their high-powered offense have been exposed. If not, TCU’s dominating 44-31 win in Stillwater will continue to grow in impressiveness. Darius Anderson’s career-high 160 yards and three touchdowns was matched by the Horned Frogs’ defense, which intercepted three passes and held OSU to 73 plays. TCU outgained OSU 238 to 101 on the ground en route to a massive edge in time of possession, 39:04 to 20:56.
2. at Baylor (Nov. 5, 2016) — The Bears ranked No. 13 and were 6-1 at the time, coming off a loss at Texas. TCU was 4-4 and unranked and still smarting from a double overtime loss at home to Texas Tech the week before. Led by running back Kyle Hicks’ career-high 192 yards rushing and five touchdowns as the Frogs gained 688 total yards, including 431 on the ground, to pound the Bears 62-22. It’s TCU’s largest ever win against Baylor and the most points scored against the Bears in the 112-game history of the series.
1. at Texas (Nov. 22, 2012) — If the Frogs’ blowout win in 2014 came as less of a surprise, it’s mostly because their 20-13 win two years prior proved it could be done. The Frogs first win in Austin since 1967 was sealed by Sam Carter’s interception of Case McCoy’s pass with under two minutes remaining. It was third interception of the game for TCU and fourth turnover caused by the defense. The offense ran the ball 48 times for 217 yards. Freshman quarterback Trevone Boykin led the Frogs with 77 yards rushing and completed 7 of 9 passes.
B.J. Catalon rushed for 66 yards and Matthew Tucker rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns. TCU had three sacks and linebacker Kenny Cain led the Frogs with 14 tackles. It was TCU’s first game on Thanksgiving since 1928 and a national television audience saw them beat the Longhorns for the first time since 1992 and win in Austin for the first time since Nov. 18, 1967.
Just for grins, enjoy this especially lame take a week before TCU and Texas met in the Big 12 for the first time.
