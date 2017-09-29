TCU running back Aundre Dean, left, and long snapper Daniel Shelley sing the school song after the Horned Frogs 20-13 win against No. 16 Texas in Austin on Thanksgiving night.
TCU running back Aundre Dean, left, and long snapper Daniel Shelley sing the school song after the Horned Frogs 20-13 win against No. 16 Texas in Austin on Thanksgiving night. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
TCU running back Aundre Dean, left, and long snapper Daniel Shelley sing the school song after the Horned Frogs 20-13 win against No. 16 Texas in Austin on Thanksgiving night. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU’s Top 5 road wins in the Big 12

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 29, 2017 4:04 PM

TCU’s win last week in Stillwater, Okla., was huge. So big, in fact, that it rightly deserves recognition as one of the Horned Frogs’ top road wins in their short, six-plus years in the Big 12.

There have been gut-wrenching losses and exhilarating overtime wins and embarrassing beatdowns, given and received.

So with the bye week, we’ve looked back over the past six seasons in the league to identify TCU’s Top 5 road wins in the Big 12.

The Top 5

5. at Texas (Nov. 27, 2014) — Even though the Longhorns were in their first season with head coach Charlie Strong, they had won three straight and four of their past five before hosting the Frogs on Thanksgiving night at Memorial Stadium. TCU clobbered the Horns, 48-10, on national television.

TCU UT(2)
Josh Carraway takes a fourth quarter interception into the end zone during TCU’s 48-10 win on Thanksgiving night against Texas in Austin on Nov. 27, 2014.
Ron T. Ennis photo@star-telegram.com

Any good vibes Bevo was feeling vanished in a flash Strong’s teams never recovered before he was fired after the 2016 season.

TCU UT(3)
TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin flips into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Texas Longhorns in Austin on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 27, 2014.
Ron T. Ennis photo@star-telegram.com

4. at West Virginia (Nov. 3, 2012) — For sheer excitement and classic footballin’ good times, TCU’s overtime win against No. 23 West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., has few rivals. It was the Frogs’ first trip to Morgantown and the game was filled with huge plays. Dominic Merka recovered a fumbled punt and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter that pulled TCU to within 24-21. West Virginia’s Tavon Austin seemingly put the game away with 76-yard punt return to give the Mountaineer’s a 31-24 lead with 3:19 remaining.

TCU WV(2)
TCU’s Josh Boyce caught two touchdown passes from Trevone Boykin, including a 94-yard, game-tying reception with 1:28 left in the game against West Virginia on Nov. 3, 2012. The Horned Frogs beat the No. 23 Mountaineers 39-38 in overtime.
Christopher Jackson AP
TCU WV(3)

Josh Boyce, however, had a career-high 180 yards receiving and two touchdowns, including a game-tying, 94-yard score from Trevone Boykin with 1:28 remaining in regulation. After WVU scored a touchdown on their first overtime possession, TCU answered with a reverse double pass as Brandon Carter hit tight end Corey Fuller for a 25-yard score. Instead of settling for the game-tying PAT, Boykin converted a game-winning, two-point conversion pass to Boykin, who made a great catch at his knees.

3. at Oklahoma State (Sept. 23, 2017) — Perhaps the No. 6 Cowboys and their high-powered offense have been exposed. If not, TCU’s dominating 44-31 win in Stillwater will continue to grow in impressiveness. Darius Anderson’s career-high 160 yards and three touchdowns was matched by the Horned Frogs’ defense, which intercepted three passes and held OSU to 73 plays. TCU outgained OSU 238 to 101 on the ground en route to a massive edge in time of possession, 39:04 to 20:56.

tcu osu(2)
TCU running back Darius Anderson, right, breaks away from Oklahoma State defensive end Tralund Webber, left, and safety Za'Carrius Green to score a touchdown in the first half of the Horned Frogs’ win on Sept. 23, 2017 in Stillwater, Okla.
Brody Schmidt AP

2. at Baylor (Nov. 5, 2016) — The Bears ranked No. 13 and were 6-1 at the time, coming off a loss at Texas. TCU was 4-4 and unranked and still smarting from a double overtime loss at home to Texas Tech the week before. Led by running back Kyle Hicks’ career-high 192 yards rushing and five touchdowns as the Frogs gained 688 total yards, including 431 on the ground, to pound the Bears 62-22. It’s TCU’s largest ever win against Baylor and the most points scored against the Bears in the 112-game history of the series.

TCU Baylor(2)
TCU running back Kyle Hicks salutes fans as he leaves the field after the Horned Frogs’ 62-22 win over Baylor at McLane Stadium in Waco on Nov. 5, 2016. Hicks rushed for a career-high 192 yards and five touchdowns.
Richard W. Rodriguez rrodriguez@star-telegram.com

1. at Texas (Nov. 22, 2012) — If the Frogs’ blowout win in 2014 came as less of a surprise, it’s mostly because their 20-13 win two years prior proved it could be done. The Frogs first win in Austin since 1967 was sealed by Sam Carter’s interception of Case McCoy’s pass with under two minutes remaining. It was third interception of the game for TCU and fourth turnover caused by the defense. The offense ran the ball 48 times for 217 yards. Freshman quarterback Trevone Boykin led the Frogs with 77 yards rushing and completed 7 of 9 passes.

TCU UT (2)
TCU safety Sam Carter intercepts the final Texas Longhorns pass to seel the Horned Frogs’ 20-13 win against Texas in Austin on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 22, 2012.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

B.J. Catalon rushed for 66 yards and Matthew Tucker rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns. TCU had three sacks and linebacker Kenny Cain led the Frogs with 14 tackles. It was TCU’s first game on Thanksgiving since 1928 and a national television audience saw them beat the Longhorns for the first time since 1992 and win in Austin for the first time since Nov. 18, 1967.

TCU UT(3) (2)
Longhorns running back Johnathan Gray, right, gets dragged down from behind by TCU cornerback Jason Verrett during the Horned Frogs’ 20-13 win against Texas in Austin on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 22, 2012.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Just for grins, enjoy this especially lame take a week before TCU and Texas met in the Big 12 for the first time.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 0:23

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook
TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 0:58

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017
TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 1:23

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

View More Video