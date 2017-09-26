TCU

September 26, 2017

TCU’s efficient Kenny Hill named QB of the week by Davey O’Brien Foundation

By Carlos Mendez

Three days after their victory at then-No. 6 Oklahoma State, a fourth national honor hit the Horned Frogs when the Davey O’Brien Foundation named Kenny Hill its quarterback of the week.

Hill completed 22 of 33 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown in the Frogs’ 44-31 victory, leading an offense that had the ball for more than 39 minutes and converted 11 of 19 third downs, including the last play of the game to kneel out the clock.

Monday, the Horned Frogs were named the team of the week by the Football Writers Association of America, coach Gary Patterson received the Dodd Trophy coach of the week award and running back Darius Anderson was the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Big 12 offensive player of the week.

Hill ranks eighth in the country in completion percentage (72.6) and fifth in the Big 12 with a career-high 162.2 passing efficiency rating. He leads the nation’s best third-down conversion offense (63.2 percent), completing eight of 11 passes on third down at Oklahoma State last week.

Hill ranks only eighth in the Big 12 in total offense and ninth in yards per completion. His nine touchdown passes are fifth-most in the 10-team league. But he also manages the league’s best rushing offense, and his completion percentage is ahead of pace of the school record 66.5 set by Casey Pachall in 2011.

“It’s just about routine plays, trusting the game plan,” Hill said after Saturday’s performance. “Just taking what the defense gives you.”

The Davey O’Brien Award national quarterback of the year winner is announced Dec. 7 on ESPN. Three finalists will be named Nov. 21.

The Horned Frogs are off on Saturday before returning to action at home on Oct. 7 with a 2:30 p.m. game against West Virginia.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

TCU

TCU