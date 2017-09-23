TCU football report card at Oklahoma State

TCU led for all but about three minutes in a 44-31 victory at No. 6 Oklahoma State on Saturday, their first win in Stillwater since 1991 and first as a member of the Big 12 Conference.
The report card from the performance:
OFFENSE: A
The Frogs, national leaders in third-down conversion percentage, went 11-for-19 on third downs, including seven in a row. That helped produce 39:04 in possession time and points on eight of 13 drives. Darius Anderson’s 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns were part of TCU’s 238 yards on the ground. There was only one turnover.
DEFENSE: B
The Frogs collected three sacks and four turnovers and limited the Cowboys to only 10 points and 199 yards in the first half, dampening the possibility of a hot start for the home team. An 86-yard touchdown pass was the result of a misplayed coverage, coach Gary Patterson said. In the second half, Oklahoma State put up three touchdowns and 300 yards as they tried to catch up.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A
Jonathan Song, called on for the first time this season, went 3-for-3 on field goals from 29, 31 and 31 yards. He was perfect on five extra points. Cole Bunce produced four touchbacks on nine kickoffs. Adam Sanchez’s one punt covered 45 yards.
EXTRA CREDIT
The defensive line produced three sacks and two interceptions. Defensive end Ben Banogu had a strip-sack that was recovered by defensive tackle Corey Bethley. Defensive tackles LJ Collier and Chris Bradley each had an interception. Defensive end Mat Boesen, playing in the second half after serving a targeting penalty from the previous week, had a sack. The TCU defenders, rotating eight players, wreaked havoc on an Oklahoma State line missing two starters to begin the game and down a third because of an injury during the game.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments