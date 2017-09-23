TCU football update: Oklahoma State will be without two offensive line starters

The Oklahoma State Cowboys go into their game against the TCU Horned Frogs at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (after the Texas A&M-Arkansas game, which has been terrific) on ESPN without two offensive line starters, one of whom is from Mansfield, Star-Telegram TCU beat writer Carlos Mendez reports.
But TCU will also be without a key player, as had been previously reported.
OSU is going to be without their starting RT and RG . One has turf toe, the other broke his leg in practice this week. Per pregame radio.— Carlos A. Mendez (@calexmendez) September 23, 2017
Zachary Crabtree is the OSU right tackle. Leads the team in starts with 37. Fifth-year senior from Mansfield.— Carlos A. Mendez (@calexmendez) September 23, 2017
TCU RB Kyle Hicks is not going to play. In a jersey and shorts for pregame.— Carlos A. Mendez (@calexmendez) September 23, 2017
For what it’s worth, on ESPN GameDay on Saturday morning, Kirk Herbstreit went against the crowd and picked TCU in the upset.
ESPN reports that the kickoff is set for 2:35 p.m. and will be available on the ESPN app.
