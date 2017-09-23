TCU head coach Gary Patterson talks to his team during a 56-36 victrory over SMU last week in their annual Iron Skillet game in Fort Worth, Saturday, September 16, 2017.
TCU head coach Gary Patterson talks to his team during a 56-36 victrory over SMU last week in their annual Iron Skillet game in Fort Worth, Saturday, September 16, 2017. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU head coach Gary Patterson talks to his team during a 56-36 victrory over SMU last week in their annual Iron Skillet game in Fort Worth, Saturday, September 16, 2017. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU football update: Oklahoma State will be without two offensive line starters

Star-Telegram

September 23, 2017 2:20 PM

The Oklahoma State Cowboys go into their game against the TCU Horned Frogs at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (after the Texas A&M-Arkansas game, which has been terrific) on ESPN without two offensive line starters, one of whom is from Mansfield, Star-Telegram TCU beat writer Carlos Mendez reports.

But TCU will also be without a key player, as had been previously reported.

For what it’s worth, on ESPN GameDay on Saturday morning, Kirk Herbstreit went against the crowd and picked TCU in the upset.

ESPN reports that the kickoff is set for 2:35 p.m. and will be available on the ESPN app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 0:23

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook
TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 0:58

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017
TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 1:23

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

View More Video