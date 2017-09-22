TCU at Oklahoma State is a Tarrant County All-Star game

TCU’s showdown with Oklahoma State on Saturday could mean the season for both clubs. No matter who wins, they’ll have another massive showdown with No. 3 Oklahoma looming but whoever emerges victorious at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., will set themselves up to challenge the Sooners for the Big 12 championship.
There is another level at work here, however, and that is the slew of Tarrant County area players on both rosters. No. 16 TCU, of course, always does its best to mine the local high schools for top talent. The Horned Frogs have 20 players from Tarrant area.
But the No. 6 Cowboys have made their presence known in locally as well. They have 13 players on their roster from Tarrant County-area high schools, which includes Aledo in Parker County. The Texas Longhorns are only other team in the Big 12 with that many local kids.
Tarrant pipeline
Tarrant County-area players on the roster in 2017:
TCU
20
Oklahoma State
13
Texas
13
Texas Tech
10
Baylor
9
Texas A&M
6
Oklahoma
5
Of the 76 players on the rosters of six Big 12 schools, plus Texas A&M, 20 hail from Arlington-area schools. Oklahoma State has South Hills freshmen twins Tracin and Tylan Wallace, Chad Whitener and Zachary Crabtree from Mansfield High, and Ja’Ron Wilson, Lemaefe Galea’i and Latu Maile from Trinity.
Whitener starts at linebacker and South Grand Prairie’s DeQuinton Osborne starts at defensive tackle. Defensive end Vili Leveni from L.D. Bell also will see action. Crabtree starts at right tackle and he could end up face to face with former Mansfield teammate Julius Lewis, a TCU cornerback.
OSU’s Tarrant connection
Tracin Wallace
QB
Fr.
South Hills
Braydon Johnson
WR
Fr.
Arlington Bowie
Jovi Munoz
K
Fr.
Mansfield Summit
Ja’Ron Wilson
RB
Fr.
Trinity
Chad Whitener
LB
Sr.
Mansfield
Latu Maile
DT
Soph.
Trinity
Zachary Crabtree
OL
Sr.
Mansfield
Lemaefe Galea’i
OL
Jr.
Trinity
Tylan Wallace
WR
Fr.
South Hills
Austin Parker
WR
Jr.
Grapevine
Taaj Bakari
DT
Soph.
Mansfield Legacy
DeQuinton Osborne
DT
Sr.
South Grand Prairie
Vili Leveni
DE
Sr.
L.D. Bell
TCU’s Tarrant pipeline
Niko Small
S
Jr.
Arlington Bowie
Kenny Hill
QB
Sr.
Southlake Carroll
Dylan Thomas
WR
Soph.
Paschal
Jaelan Austin
WR
Jr.
SGP
Montrel Wilson
LB
Soph.
Fossil Ridge
Kyle Hicks
RB
Sr.
Arlington Martin
Julius Lewis
CB
Jr.
Mansfield
Vernon Scott
S
Soph.
Mansfield Summit
Tony James
CB
Jr.
Arlington Bowie
Brandon Ritchie
PK
Soph.
Colleyville Covenant
Sammy Douglas
LB
Sr.
Arlington
Armanii Glaspie
WR
Soph.
Mansfield
Stacy Boyd
RB
Sr.
Western Hills
Brandon Bowen
DE
Fr.
Byron Nelson
Jonathan Song
PK
Soph.
All Saints
Hunter Harris
C
Soph.
Aledo
Parker DuBose
SN
Fr.
Paschal
Wil Houston
SN
RFr.
Aledo Trinity
Wes Harris
OL
Fr.
Aledo
Charlie Reid
TE
Sr.
All Saints
