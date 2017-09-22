The Arlington Colts take the field against Plano East f0r a game at UTA’s Maverick Stadium in Arlington last week.
The Arlington Colts take the field against Plano East f0r a game at UTA’s Maverick Stadium in Arlington last week. Brad Loper photo@star-telegram.com
The Arlington Colts take the field against Plano East f0r a game at UTA’s Maverick Stadium in Arlington last week. Brad Loper photo@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU at Oklahoma State is a Tarrant County All-Star game

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 22, 2017 12:46 PM

TCU’s showdown with Oklahoma State on Saturday could mean the season for both clubs. No matter who wins, they’ll have another massive showdown with No. 3 Oklahoma looming but whoever emerges victorious at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., will set themselves up to challenge the Sooners for the Big 12 championship.

There is another level at work here, however, and that is the slew of Tarrant County area players on both rosters. No. 16 TCU, of course, always does its best to mine the local high schools for top talent. The Horned Frogs have 20 players from Tarrant area.

But the No. 6 Cowboys have made their presence known in locally as well. They have 13 players on their roster from Tarrant County-area high schools, which includes Aledo in Parker County. The Texas Longhorns are only other team in the Big 12 with that many local kids.

Tarrant pipeline

Tarrant County-area players on the roster in 2017:

TCU

20

Oklahoma State

13

Texas

13

Texas Tech

10

Baylor

9

Texas A&M

6

Oklahoma

5

Of the 76 players on the rosters of six Big 12 schools, plus Texas A&M, 20 hail from Arlington-area schools. Oklahoma State has South Hills freshmen twins Tracin and Tylan Wallace, Chad Whitener and Zachary Crabtree from Mansfield High, and Ja’Ron Wilson, Lemaefe Galea’i and Latu Maile from Trinity.

Whitener starts at linebacker and South Grand Prairie’s DeQuinton Osborne starts at defensive tackle. Defensive end Vili Leveni from L.D. Bell also will see action. Crabtree starts at right tackle and he could end up face to face with former Mansfield teammate Julius Lewis, a TCU cornerback.

OSU’s Tarrant connection

Tracin Wallace

QB

Fr.

South Hills

Braydon Johnson

WR

Fr.

Arlington Bowie

Jovi Munoz

K

Fr.

Mansfield Summit

Ja’Ron Wilson

RB

Fr.

Trinity

Chad Whitener

LB

Sr.

Mansfield

Latu Maile

DT

Soph.

Trinity

Zachary Crabtree

OL

Sr.

Mansfield

Lemaefe Galea’i

OL

Jr.

Trinity

Tylan Wallace

WR

Fr.

South Hills

Austin Parker

WR

Jr.

Grapevine

Taaj Bakari

DT

Soph.

Mansfield Legacy

DeQuinton Osborne

DT

Sr.

South Grand Prairie

Vili Leveni

DE

Sr.

L.D. Bell

TCU’s Tarrant pipeline

Niko Small

S

Jr.

Arlington Bowie

Kenny Hill

QB

Sr.

Southlake Carroll

Dylan Thomas

WR

Soph.

Paschal

Jaelan Austin

WR

Jr.

SGP

Montrel Wilson

LB

Soph.

Fossil Ridge

Kyle Hicks

RB

Sr.

Arlington Martin

Julius Lewis

CB

Jr.

Mansfield

Vernon Scott

S

Soph.

Mansfield Summit

Tony James

CB

Jr.

Arlington Bowie

Brandon Ritchie

PK

Soph.

Colleyville Covenant

Sammy Douglas

LB

Sr.

Arlington

Armanii Glaspie

WR

Soph.

Mansfield

Stacy Boyd

RB

Sr.

Western Hills

Brandon Bowen

DE

Fr.

Byron Nelson

Jonathan Song

PK

Soph.

All Saints

Hunter Harris

C

Soph.

Aledo

Parker DuBose

SN

Fr.

Paschal

Wil Houston

SN

RFr.

Aledo Trinity

Wes Harris

OL

Fr.

Aledo

Charlie Reid

TE

Sr.

All Saints

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWS

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 0:23

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook
TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 0:58

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017
TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 1:23

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

View More Video