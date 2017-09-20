Midwestern State football player Robert Grays died Tuesday at a hospital in Houston after suffering a neck injury during a game on Saturday. Grays attended Fort Bend Hightower High School before playing for MSU in Wichita Falls.
Texas college football player dies after neck injury during game

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 20, 2017 5:13 PM

A football player for Midwestern State died Tuesday afternoon after injuring his neck during a game on Saturday.

Sophomore Robert Grays, 19, suffered a neck injury late in the fourth quarter while making a tackle in the Mustangs’ 35-13 win against Texas A&M-Kingsville at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Grays, who attended Fort Bend Hightower High School, received treatment at United Regional Medical Center in Wichita Falls before being transported to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston.

Grays (5-foot-8, 160 pounds) was a starting cornerback for Midwestern State. He matched a career high with seven tackles and broke up two passes Saturday.

“Robert touched many lives while attending the university, but perhaps he will be remembered best for his smile,” MSU president Suzanne Shipley said in a release. “He was an inspiration on and off the field to those around him, and he will be remembered with love and affection by his friends, classmates, coaches and teammates.”

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

