TCU receiver KaVontae Turpin had seven catches for 88 yards, including a 27-yard scoring reception in the fourth quarter. SMU defenders didn’t stand a chance of stopping him.
TCU receiver KaVontae Turpin had seven catches for 88 yards, including a 27-yard scoring reception in the fourth quarter. SMU defenders didn’t stand a chance of stopping him. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU receiver KaVontae Turpin had seven catches for 88 yards, including a 27-yard scoring reception in the fourth quarter. SMU defenders didn’t stand a chance of stopping him. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

TCU

Outside of a few mistakes, Frogs get high marks in rolling past SMU

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

September 16, 2017 10:13 PM

TCU is 3-0 after a 56-36 victory against SMU on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. It was the sixth straight victory in the series for TCU and the 10th in 11 years. The Frogs finished with 619 yards and seven touchdowns, plus an interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Travin Howard.

Offense

A- — Seven touchdowns in 14 possessions is a good day. Two fumbles took the shine off things. But any stat sheet that includes 619 yards, a 61.2 percent conversion rate on third down and a beautifully executed Hail Mary pass is hard to argue with.

Defense

C — Two trick plays bit the Frogs early. Coach Gary Patterson said they knew what was coming. “I could have covered them.” Things got better with three field goals forced in the red zone, and there was a late pick-six. But no sacks. And Stillwater is next.

Special Teams

B — One serious blunder cost a letter grade. Adam Nunez failed to handle Lucas Gravelle’s snap on a 50-yard field goal attempt, and it became one of the Frogs’ three turnovers. Ross Blacklock blocked an SMU field goal try. Jonathan Song was perfect on extra points.

Extra credit

QB Kenny Hill, completed 24 of 30 passes for 365 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He was accurate and steady, even as TCU faced a 19-7 deficit. His Hail Mary pass at the end of the first half, caught by Jalen Reagor, was perfection. Outside of three sacks, two of which he blamed himself for, it was a game to write home about.

Carlos Mendez

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 0:23

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook
TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 0:58

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017
TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 1:23

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

View More Video