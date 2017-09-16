Outside of a few mistakes, Frogs get high marks in rolling past SMU

TCU is 3-0 after a 56-36 victory against SMU on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. It was the sixth straight victory in the series for TCU and the 10th in 11 years. The Frogs finished with 619 yards and seven touchdowns, plus an interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Travin Howard.
Offense
A- — Seven touchdowns in 14 possessions is a good day. Two fumbles took the shine off things. But any stat sheet that includes 619 yards, a 61.2 percent conversion rate on third down and a beautifully executed Hail Mary pass is hard to argue with.
Defense
C — Two trick plays bit the Frogs early. Coach Gary Patterson said they knew what was coming. “I could have covered them.” Things got better with three field goals forced in the red zone, and there was a late pick-six. But no sacks. And Stillwater is next.
Special Teams
B — One serious blunder cost a letter grade. Adam Nunez failed to handle Lucas Gravelle’s snap on a 50-yard field goal attempt, and it became one of the Frogs’ three turnovers. Ross Blacklock blocked an SMU field goal try. Jonathan Song was perfect on extra points.
Extra credit
QB Kenny Hill, completed 24 of 30 passes for 365 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He was accurate and steady, even as TCU faced a 19-7 deficit. His Hail Mary pass at the end of the first half, caught by Jalen Reagor, was perfection. Outside of three sacks, two of which he blamed himself for, it was a game to write home about.
Carlos Mendez
