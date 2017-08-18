One football writer sees Tom Herman leading the Longhorns to a 12-1 record.
Texas Longhorns writer predicts 12-1 season. Guess who the L is against

By Carlos Mendez

August 18, 2017 10:56 AM

Texas football writer Chip Brown’s 12-1 prediction for the Longhorns is making waves across the internet.

He wrote on Scout.com’s Horns Digest site that Texas is going to the College Football Playoff.

Makes sense to some, it’s nuts to others.

But who’s the one loss?

It’s described as happening against a team that has “owned the players on the Texas roster” the past three years. It’s on the road, it happens in November, and it happens in overtime, Brown predicts. That’s right, he sees TCU beating the Longhorns again. They play Nov. 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Sounds plausible. But you know what Nick Saban says about predictions.

Thankfully, it’s almost time to play the games.

Gary Patterson updates the TCU quarterback position

The Horned Frogs coach gives some quick thoughts on Kenny Hill and backup Shawn Robinson.

cmendez@star-telegram.com

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

