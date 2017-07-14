TCU coach Gary Patterson watched his team's receivers lead the nation in dropped passes last season, per Pro Football Focus. But he's optimistic about newcomers stepping up while returnees improve when players report July 29 for fall camp. Video by Jimmy Jimmy Burch jburch@star-telegram.com
TCU

July 14, 2017 12:26 PM

TCU receiver recognized for off-field contributions

By Jimmy Burch

jburch@star-telegram.com

TCU receiver Shaun Nixon, who missed last season because of injury, is a nominee for the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team that honors players for their contributions on and off the field while in college.

Nixon, who caught 47 passes for 501 yards during the 2015 season, is back to full health and is expected to be a major contributor this season, coach Gary Patterson said earlier this week. Nixon was among six players with Dallas-Fort Worth connections identified Friday as nominees for the Good Works Team.

During his time at TCU, Nixon has traveled to Panama to work with underprivileged children, volunteered to help at-risk youth via HOPE Farm in Fort Worth and served as a mentor to at-risk youth through the SPARK program (Strong Players are Reaching Kids) founded in 2016 by TCU players.

Other nominees include Stephen Lawson, a Fort Worth native who is a tight end for Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie; Baylor linebacker Taylor Young; SMU linebacker Justin Lawler; Texas A&M-Commerce quarterback Luis Perez and Utah State safety Jontrell Rocquemore, a McKinney native.

Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch

  Comments  

