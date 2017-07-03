Louisiana 4-star receiver’s choice between TCU and LSU delayed by NFL Network flub

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase from Metairie, La., has delayed his choice between TCU and LSU after he was bumped out of a scheduled announcement slot on NFL Network’s coverage of a Nike football camp Monday, SECcountry.com reported.

Chase, a 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, is rated as a four-star receiver in the Class of 2018. He is ranked No. 2 among Louisiana high school receiving prospects.

His announcement was to come at halftime of the 7-on-7 championship game on the final day of Nike’s The Opening camp in Beaverton, Ore.

Chase told the website SEC Country that he will probably hold off a decision between LSU and TCU until after July 4 and likely sometime next week.

The drama of the scheduled 6:30 p.m. Central time announcement unfolded live on Twitter and NFL Network.

Chase’s recruiting decision was supposed to coincide with halftime during NFL Network’s coverage. Jordyn Adams announced his commitment to North Carolina, and then defensive lineman Greg Emerson made a surprise commitment to Tennessee, requiring extra interview time.

I'll make something up when I go home, I'll do it will my family. Thanks for the support everyone. #BlessedandThankful — Ja'Marr Chase (@10jayy__) July 4, 2017

The NFL Network’s telecast ended at 7 p.m., and Chase was left to rethink his announcement that friends and family in Louisiana eagerly awaited.

On Sunday, Chase had told media, including SEC Country’s Sam Spiegelman, “TCU is like a family. I’ve been there about four times. They’re just like a family, they treat me well. LSU is one of my favorite schools and that’s how I look at them.”

SEC Country reported that the Horned Frogs were among the first to offer the receiver from Archbishop Rummel High School.