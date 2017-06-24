In a word, TCU ‘excited’ to get another swing at Florida ace

The TCU batters tipped their caps to Alex Faedo six days ago, acknowledging what coach Jim Schlossnagle called “a great, great performance” in College World Series history.

Now the Horned Frogs get a second swing at the Florida ace.

“Excited,” TCU catcher Evan Skoug said of facing the first-round Major League pick again. “I mean, he put together an outstanding outing the first time he pitched against us. We’re excited. We owe him one. We’re excited.”

They’ll see him Saturday night when TCU and Florida meet in a CWS semifinal with a chance to go to the championship series.

TCU has never been to the finals, and for both teams, it would mean a shot at their first national championship.

Faedo allowed two hits and two walks and struck out 11 in seven innings during Florida’s 3-0 win against TCU on Sunday.

“I’m looking forward to it,” TCU right fielder Austen Wade said of the rematch. “Everyone has to get after it. But every guy is excited to see him again.”

Left fielder Josh Watson said, “We’re going to be excited, one through nine.”

TCU is coming off its best offensive game of the CWS, Friday night’s 9-2 victory. Skoug, Wade and Zach Humphreys doubled, Josh Watson tripled and the Frogs had 10 hits and drew six walks.

The Frogs are hitting .228 in Omaha, fifth-best in the field. Florida is hitting .200, sixth-best.