TCU swimming coach announces retirement

TCU swimming and diving coach Richard Sybesma announced his retirement Friday after 38 years at the school.
Under Sybesma, TCU won seven conference championships and 16 individual league titles. He produced seven national champions, 18 all-Americans and four Olympians, and coached the 1996 Nicaraguan Olympic Team.
He was the longest tenured coach in TCU history.
“I’ve had an incredible 38 years at TCU and couldn’t imagine a better place to spend my career and raise my family,” Symesma said in a written statement. “It’s been an incredible journey. TCU, this program and all the student-athletes I’ve come in contact with hold a special place in my heart. I will always bleed purple and support this program.”
