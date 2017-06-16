Richard Sybesma
Richard Sybesma Michael Clements TCU Media Relations
Richard Sybesma Michael Clements TCU Media Relations

TCU

June 16, 2017 12:52 PM

TCU swimming coach announces retirement

Star-Telegram

TCU swimming and diving coach Richard Sybesma announced his retirement Friday after 38 years at the school.

Under Sybesma, TCU won seven conference championships and 16 individual league titles. He produced seven national champions, 18 all-Americans and four Olympians, and coached the 1996 Nicaraguan Olympic Team.

He was the longest tenured coach in TCU history.

“I’ve had an incredible 38 years at TCU and couldn’t imagine a better place to spend my career and raise my family,” Symesma said in a written statement. “It’s been an incredible journey. TCU, this program and all the student-athletes I’ve come in contact with hold a special place in my heart. I will always bleed purple and support this program.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 1:52

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice
Get a first look at DFW's newest over-the-top burger joint, Slater's 50/50 1:25

Get a first look at DFW's newest over-the-top burger joint, Slater's 50/50
Euless soon gets its Main Street bridge back 1:12

Euless soon gets its Main Street bridge back

View More Video

Sports Videos