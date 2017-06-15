TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson, above, has landed another recruiting commitment from the fertile Frogs territory of Louisiana in wide receiver John Stephens Jr.
June 15, 2017 6:09 PM

Son of former Patriots running back commits to TCU Frogs

By Vince Langford

vlangford@star-telegram.com

TCU’s first wide receiver commitment in the football recruiting class of 2018 is the son of the late John Stephens, a former New England Patriots running back.

John Stephens Jr., rated a 3-star receiver, chose the Horned Frogs over schools including Arizona State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Memphis, Scout.com reported.

Stephens went from a 5-foot-6, 140-pound freshman to a 6-4  1/2 , 210-pounder as a junior last season for Logansport, La., the Shreveport Times reported last fall. Logansport won the Louisiana Class 1A state football title last year.

The Louisiana prospect was in Fort Worth last week for the Frogs’ skills camp, HornedFrogsBlitz.com reported.

He was rated No. 67 nationally in the athlete category, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

His commitment gives TCU eight players for the class of 2018.

Stephens was 8 when his father was killed in a one-vehicle accident on a highway just outside Shreveport in 2009. The 1998 NFL Rookie of the Year, Stephens Sr. broke the Northwestern (La.) State career rushing record of Joe Delaney, who died in 1983 trying to rescue three children from drowning.

Stephens caught 40 passes for 675 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016. Also a defensive end, he recorded d 49 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Scout.com calls Stephens “an intriguing prospect and the typical type of player TCU has shown it can maximize at the next level.”

