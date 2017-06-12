Three TCU baseball signees selected on first day of MLB Draft

TCU catcher Evan Skoug was not selected in Monday’s MLB Draft, but three high school players committed to the Horned Frogs were.

Skoug, ranked as the No. 2 college catcher in the draft, was bypassed through the first 75 picks and will have to wait another day to hear his name called. He is projected to be the first TCU player taken.

TCU’s highly rated signing class stood out on Monday, including right-handed pitcher Shane Baz of Concordia Lutheran in Tomball who was selected 12th by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

But the 6-foot-3 Baz, who also hit .431 this season while playing third base and outfield, has called TCU his dream school and could decide to turn down a signing bonus of close to $4 million based on estimates by Baseball America.

Last summer, left-hander Nick Lodolo was taken 41st by the Pirates and opted to pitch at TCU. He started 15 games and went 5-1 with a 4.28 ERA in 73 2/3 innings for the Horned Frogs.

Jacob Gonzalez, a third baseman from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., who also has committed to TCU, was drafted with the 58th overall pick Monday by the San Francisco Giants.

Gonzalez is the son of former major leaguer Luis Gonzalez.

TCU commit Tyler Freeman, a shortstop from Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., was selected at No. 71 by the Cleveland Indians.

TCU had 62 players drafted by 25 teams in coach Jim Schlossnagle’s 13 previous seasons.