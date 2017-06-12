TCU, Texas A&M opening games at College World Series set for Sunday

Bracket 2 games Sunday in the College World Series openers have No. 6 seed TCU (47-16) facing playing at night and playing Texas A&M (41-21) in the afternoon.

The NCAA on Monday night announced the weekend schedule at TD Ameritrade Park.

The Horned Frogs will play either No. 3 seed Florida (46-17) or Wake Forest (43-19) at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

The Gators and Demon Deacons were playing the deciding Game 3 of their super regional Monday night.

Texas A&M will face No. 7 seed Louisville (52-10) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

No. 1 national seed Oregon State will play Cal State Fullerton in the CWS opener at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bracket 1.

Oregon State (54-4) will bring a 21-game win streak into the Bracket 1 afternoon game against Fullerton (39-22). The 7 p.m. game pits No. 4 seed LSU (48-17), a winner of 16 in a row, against Florida State (45-21).