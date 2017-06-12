TCU third baseman Elliott Barzilli celebrates his three-run home run with teammates including Evan Skoug, front right, against Missouri State during an NCAA super regional baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 8-1 advancing to the NCAA College World Series.
TCU

June 12, 2017 8:35 PM

TCU, Texas A&M opening games at College World Series set for Sunday

From wire reports

OMAHA, Neb.

Bracket 2 games Sunday in the College World Series openers have No. 6 seed TCU (47-16) facing playing at night and playing Texas A&M (41-21) in the afternoon.

The NCAA on Monday night announced the weekend schedule at TD Ameritrade Park.

The Horned Frogs will play either No. 3 seed Florida (46-17) or Wake Forest (43-19) at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

The Gators and Demon Deacons were playing the deciding Game 3 of their super regional Monday night.

Texas A&M will face No. 7 seed Louisville (52-10) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

No. 1 national seed Oregon State will play Cal State Fullerton in the CWS opener at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bracket 1.

Oregon State (54-4) will bring a 21-game win streak into the Bracket 1 afternoon game against Fullerton (39-22). The 7 p.m. game pits No. 4 seed LSU (48-17), a winner of 16 in a row, against Florida State (45-21).

  Comments  

