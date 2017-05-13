TCU football signs junior college cornerback Keenan Reed

TCU signed a junior college cornerback on Saturday, Keenan Reed of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
He had two interceptions and six pass breakups as a freshman. He went to junior college out of Tulsa (Okla.) Washington High School in 2015.
TCU football’s staff account retweeted Reed’s post to his Twitter account showing a photo of him in the TCU locker room with a TCU jersey.
Blessed to be continuing my career at Texas Christian University!#CarterBoyz #TooColdU #JUCOPRODUCT pic.twitter.com/NHI12gxsQ4— Nutso♠️XVI (@KeenanReed918) May 13, 2017
With Reed, TCU will have nine cornerbacks on the roster.
