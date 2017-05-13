TCU

May 13, 2017 6:00 PM

TCU football signs junior college cornerback Keenan Reed

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

TCU signed a junior college cornerback on Saturday, Keenan Reed of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

He had two interceptions and six pass breakups as a freshman. He went to junior college out of Tulsa (Okla.) Washington High School in 2015.

TCU football’s staff account retweeted Reed’s post to his Twitter account showing a photo of him in the TCU locker room with a TCU jersey.

With Reed, TCU will have nine cornerbacks on the roster.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 1:52

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice
West Side Force Elite basketball helps kids mature 1:22

West Side Force Elite basketball helps kids mature
TCU bestows diplomas on more than 2000 students 0:43

TCU bestows diplomas on more than 2000 students

View More Video

Sports Videos