No. 24 Oklahoma stuns No. 5 TCU with walk-off, 3-run homer

No. 5 TCU was rocked Saturday afternoon as Oklahoma catcher Renae Martinez slugged a three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Sooners a 9-8 victory at L. Dale Mitchell Baseball Park.
The Sooners’ victory denied the Horned Frogs (36-12, 16-7 Big 12) their first chance to clinch outright the Big 12 regular-season baseball title. TCU goes into its Big 12 finale Sunday at OU (33-18, 11-9) needing to win for the outright crown after clinching a share with a 9-6 victory over OU on Friday night.
Second-place Texas Tech has a 13-8 Big 12 record. The Red Raiders finish conference play with three games at home Thursday through Saturday against Kansas.
The uncertain status of TCU sophomore slugger Luken Baker, who suffered a “significant” injury Friday night in a play at first base, compounded Saturday’s woe.
OU catcher Martinez launched the game-winning three-run home run off TCU’s Durbin Feltman with two outs and runners on second and third. The ball went over the left-field wall. The rally started on an infield single behind the bag at third base.
Game 3 of the series and TCU’s final Big 12 game in the regular season is at 1 p.m. Sunday on Fox Sports Central.
How the game unfolded
TCU had led 4-0 after five innings behind starting pitcher Brian Howard. But the Sooners scored three in the bottom of the sixth and eventually overcame a three-run seventh and a one-run ninth by the Frogs.
The Frogs built a 4-0 lead after three innings on a solo home run from Evan Skoug, his 13th homer of the season, in the first and three runs in the third. The Frogs got RBIs from Skoug (he has 10 in his last five games) and Nolan Brown in the third to push the lead to 4-0.
Oklahoma scored three runs in the sixth off Howard, helped by two walks and Martinez’s bloop double.
Ryan Merrill’s two-out, two-run double in the sixth helped restore the Frogs’ four run cushion, 7-3.
In OU’s seventh, Dominic DiRenzo made it a 7-5 ballgame with a two-run home run off Howard, ending his day. A solo home run from Brylie Ware in the eighth closed the gap to one, 7-6.
TCU scored a run in the top of the ninth on Josh Watson’s two-out double, but it bounced over the wall preventing another run from scoring, setting up the ninth inning dramatics.
Another injury
Frogs right fielder Connor Wanhanen left the game in sixth after being hit in the face with a pop fly. TCU was already playing without Baker and outfielder and leadoff hitter Austen Wade, who suffered a leg injury a week ago against Texas.
