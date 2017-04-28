TCU pads Big 12 lead with 4-1 win over Texas Tech

Fourth-ranked TCU put a little more distance between its closest competitor in the Big 12 standings with a 4-1 victory over No. 6 Texas Tech in Friday’s opener of a three-game weekend series.
Catcher Evan Skoug reached base three times with two singles and a hit by pitch, and scored twice to lead the Frogs (31-9, 12-4 Big 12), who took advantage of six walks and two hit batsmen to go with their 10 hits.
The victory puts TCU three games ahead of the Red Raiders (34-12, 9-7), who began the day tied with West Virginia for second in the Big 12.
TCU freshman starter Nick Lodolo scattered four singles and three walks over eight innings to improve to 5-1 on the season. Closer Durbin Feltman pitched a clean ninth with two strikeouts to earn his 10th save.
Luken Baker got the Frogs on the board in the first with a single through the left side that scored Skoug. Ryan Merrill’s sacrifice fly in the fourth gave TCU a 2-0 lead.
Two singles and a walk for Tech in the bottom of the fourth loaded the bases and led to their only run, scored on a sacrifice fly by junior Hunter Hargrove, a Mansfield High graduate. Lodolo got out of the jam with a double play to end the inning.
TCU put the game away with two runs in the seventh, fueled by three singles, a walk and two Tech wild pitches.
TCU improved to 9-5 on the road.
The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU and Sunday with a 2 p.m. game on ESPN2.
TCU
100
100
200
— 4
10
0
Texas Tech
000
100
000
— 1
4
0
Lodolo, Feltman (9) and Skoug. McMillon, Lanning (3), Patterson (7), Freeman (8) and Berglund. W—Lodoro (5-1). L—Lanning (2-1). Sv—Feltman (10). 2B—TCU: Baker (5), Brown (8), Landestoy (2). HBP—TCU: SKoug, Watson. SF—TCU: Watson (6), Merrill (3); TT: Hargrove (1). SB—TCU: Wade (11), Warner 2 (7), Skoug (3). CS—TCU: Wade (5); TT: Klein (1). LOB—TCU 12, TT 3. T—3:10. A—4,432. RECORDS—TCU 31-9, 12-4 Big 12; Texas Tech 34-12, 9-7.
Comments