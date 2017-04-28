TCU pads Big 12 lead with 4-1 win over Texas Tech

1:20 TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017 Pause

0:39 TCU catcher: Big loss was 'fuel for the fire' in series win against Baylor

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

2:16 Jeff Banister discusses another loss for Rangers bullpen

1:35 Fort Worth's Stanford climbs into contention at LPGA event

1:40 Taco Bell is responsible for Taco Charlton’s name. Well, sort of

1:46 2017 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Party

2:43 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Drew Davison break down Taco Charlton pick

0:24 Residents concerned about left turn light