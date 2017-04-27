TCU, Ohio State turn home-and-home into one game at AT&T Stadium

TCU and Ohio State are turning a home-and-home football series into one game at AT&T Stadium in 2018, the schools announced Thursday.
The teams will play on Sept. 15 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, instead of at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
In place of the return game at Columbus, the Horned Frogs will go to Purdue in 2019 for the start of a home-and-home separated by a decade. Purdue will return to Fort Worth in 2029. The teams have not played since 1970 and only twice overall.
The Frogs’ non-conference lineup of at least Power 5 opponent, as required by Big 12 rules, now has only one year, 2028, to fill out of the next 12.
In a similar agreement in 2013, TCU and LSU opted to play one game at AT&T Stadium.
It will be the fourth game at AT&T Stadium for TCU. The Frogs defeated Oregon State in 2010 and BYU in 2011 and lost the matchup to LSU.
Here is the TCU lineup of non-conference Power 5 opponents through 2029:
2018
Sept. 15 vs. Ohio State at Arlington
2019
Sept. 21 at Purdue
2020
Sept. 5 at Cal
2021
Sept. 11 vs. Cal
2022
Sept. 3 at Colorado
2023
Sept. 2 vs. Colorado
2024
Aug. 31 at Stanford
2025
Sept. 13 at North Carolina
2026
Sept. 12 vs. North Carolina
2027
Sept. 4 vs. Stanford
2028
TBA
2029
V
s. Purdue
