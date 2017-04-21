Fort Worth sets pep rally to honor its basketball heroes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 Patterson: Offense was 'no gimmicks' in low-scoring TCU spring game Pause 2:35 TCU WR KaVontae Turpin draws comparison to TCU great Jeremy Kerley 1:08 Horned Frogs react to Jared Janzcak's near no-hitter 1:20 TCU baseball is back in season 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:40 Delino DeShields reflects on a long game with game-winning finish 0:22 Five people survived a house explosion in Navarro county overnight 9:16 Mac Attack and Mother Football On the Cowboys in the NFL Draft 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 19 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In the words of ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla, TCU coach Jamie Dixon has awoken a ‘sleeping giant’ in the college basketball landscape as the Horned Frogs pulled out a stunning 88-56 win over Georgia Tech in the NIT Championship game. (video by Jared L. Christopher)