TCU baseball’s Feltman, Janczak, Merrill named to CBF watch list

TCU pitchers Durbin Feltman and Jared Janczak appear on the midseason watch list for the College Baseball Foundation’s Pitcher of the Year, and shortstop Ryan Merrill is on the watch list for the Brooks Wallace Award honoring the nation’s top shortstop, the Big 12 announced Tuesday.

Eight other league pitchers appear on the watch list, including Baylor closer Troy Montemayor, whose team visits Lupton Stadium for a three-game series starting Friday against the Horned Frogs.

Feltman, a sophomore from Conroe, is second in the Big 12 with nine saves after suffering the first blown save of his career Sunday at West Virginia. He converted his first 18 save chances at TCU.

Janczak, a sophomore from Belton, is undefeated at 6-0 and fourth in the Big 12 with a 2.25 earned-run average. He ranks eighth in the nation in fewest hits allowed per nine innings, 4.95. He took a perfect game into the eighth inning of a game against Kansas on March 18.

Merrill, a senior from Omaha, Neb., is hitting .224 with three home runs and 22 runs batted in. He is fifth in the Big 12 in stolen bases, but has a team-high eight errors.

The Brooks Wallace Award is named for the former Texas Tech shortstop who died of leukemia in 1985 at age 27.