Kansas’ Beaty cites offensive boost from former TCU assistant Meacham

Kansas coach David Beaty cited first-year offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, who spent the past three seasons at TCU, as a big reason why he is confident the Jayhawks will make significant strides on that side of the ball next season.
Meacham, the Horned Frogs’ play-caller the past three seasons, oversaw record-setting attacks during the 2014 and 2015 seasons when TCU combined for a 23-3 record under NFL-bound quarterback Trevone Boykin. The Frogs backtracked last season, finishing 6-7, and Meacham joined the Kansas staff in January.
Beaty said Meacham immediately bonded with players this spring and shares his basic offensive philosophy.
“We kind of run the same system,” Beaty said during Tuesday’s conference call with Big 12 coaches. “We’ve both grown up in the Air Raid. It was just a matter of him tweaking it.”
Beaty said some of Meacham’s best tweaks involve intangibles.
“Just the swag he brings to practice,” Beaty said. “He brings a fun, light approach to practice. He creates a lot of confidence for the kids. Not a lot of guys do that. I’ve seen our guys’ confidence level rise because of him. It’s fun to have him.”
Kansas (2-10) finished last among Big 12 teams in scoring (20.2 avg.) and total offense (359.5 yards per game) last season.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
