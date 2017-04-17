Frogs slide slightly in rankings, RPI after first series loss

TCU lost ground in three major baseball polls following its first series loss of the season, two games to one at West Virginia.
The Horned Frogs fell from No. 3 to No. 6 in the USA Today Sports coaches poll and the D1Baseball.com rankings and from No. 3 to No. 7 on the Baseball America list.
TCU entered the weekend in Morgantown on a 13-game winning streak but lost on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning in the opener. The Frogs rallied to win the second game of the series, but walked in the winning run in the series finale in the ninth inning.
In RPI, TCU fell two spots, from ninth to 11th.
But the Frogs (28-7, 9-3) remain in first place in the Big 12, where they hold one-game leads against West Virginia and Texas Tech.
TCU has no Tuesday game scheduled this week. The Frogs return to action Friday for a three-game home series against Baylor.
The rest of the league schedule has West Virginia at Kansas State, Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, Kansas at Oklahoma.
