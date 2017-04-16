No. 3 Horned Frogs walk in two runs in ninth, lose baseball series to West Virginia

No. 3 TCU lost the rubber match of a three-game series with Big 12 foe West Virginia, walking in two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to hand the Mountaineers a 5-4 victory Sunday afternoon.
The first-place Horned Frogs (28-7, 9-3 Big 12) appeared poised for another comeback victory. They rallied for a 4-3 lead after the Mountaineers (21-13, 8-4) scored twice in the third.
TCU closer Durbin Feltman came on to pitch the ninth. After a strikeout, Feltman hit a batter then walked the next three. Cal Coughlin got the second out on a strikeout before walking Darius Hill to force in the winning run.
TCU could only hope for a tie after the first run scored because a 3:30 p.m. Eastern NCAA travel curfew made the ninth the final inning.
The Frogs had left the bases loaded in the seventh.
In the fourth, trailing 3-1, TCU’s Nolan Brown doubled in Luken Baker and sent Josh Watson to third. Watson scored on a wild pitch before Connor Wanhanen singled in Brown for a three-run inning and the lead.
Wanhanen’s RBI single in the second had scored Baker for a 1-1 tie.
