No. 3 TCU rallies from 5 runs down to beat West Virginia

No. 3 TCU scored six runs in the final two innings to rally past West Virginia 8-6 on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 baseball game.
Evan Skoug hit two homers and the Frogs (28-6, 9-2 Big 12) scored five runs with two outs in the eighth.
The victory kept the Frogs in sole possession of first place in the Big 12 over the Mountaineers (20-13, 7-4) and came after the Frogs had rallied to tie Friday’s game 4-4 with three runs in the top of the ninth only to have West Virginia win it in the ninth.
Saturday, TCU closer Durbin Feltman came on to pitch with one out in the eighth and got a strikeout and a groundout with a runner on second. He pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing no runs, no hits and one walk.
The Horned Frogs trailed 6-1 after four innings. Skoug hit the first of his two home runs in the sixth to cut the Frogs’ deficit to 6-2.
In the top of the eighth, Austen Wade, Cam Warner and Skoug started with walks to load the bases. After Luken Baker grounded into a pitcher-to-home-to first double play, Josh Watson was hit by a pitch to reload the bases.
Nolan Brown followed with a two-run single to make it 6-4 with two outs. Watson scored on a wild pitch for a 6-5 deficit. Ryan Merrill walked and he and Brown advanced on a wild pickoff attempt.
Connor Wanhanen followed with a two-run double to give TCU its first lead, 7-6.
In the ninth, Skoug’s one-out home run gave the Frogs a two-run cushion going into the ninth.
The series finale is Sunday.
