TCU signs Pierce, a heralded JC power forward, for next season

Andre Pierce, a 6-foot-10 power forward from Lee College in Baytown, signed Friday to join the TCU men’s basketball program.
Pierce, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., averaged 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds last season and is ranked No. 3 among junior college prospects, per 247Sports.com. Pierce, who committed to TCU in November, averaged 7.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field in his freshman season. He will be a junior next season.
Pierce is the fifth newcomer the Horned Frogs have added to their roster for next season and the second junior-college signee in the past two days. Shawn Olden, a 6-3 combo guard from New Mexico Junior College, signed Thursday. TCU added three signees in November: Keller guard R.J. Nembhard, Australian forward Lat Mayen and Kevin Samuel, a 6-foot-10 center from Houston.
“Andre is versatile, long and plays with a lot of intensity,” TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon said. “Andre has a high motor and combined with a strong skill set for someone his size. He comes from a respected basketball program that has produced successful, high-level Division I basketball players.”
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
Comments