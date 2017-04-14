TCU adds Olden, a JC guard, to its men’s basketball program

Shawn Olden, a 6-foot-3 combo guard from New Mexico Junior College, signed Thursday to join the TCU men’s basketball program.
Olden, who began his college career at Pepperdine, averaged 16.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season and drew praise from coach Jamie Dixon for being an “elite level 3-point shooter” who will boost the team’s offensive efforts from the perimeter.
Olden, who will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, committed to TCU last month and becomes the fourth player to sign with the program for next season. A native of Tulsa, Okla., Olden is ranked as the No. 12 player in JucoRecruiting.com’s Top 100 list.
TCU signed three players during November’s early signing period: Keller guard R.J. Nembhard, Australian forward Lat Mayen and Kevin Samuel, a 6-foot-10 center from Houston.
“Shawn is a combo guard with a lot of experience having played Division I basketball,” Dixon said. “He’s an elite level 3-point shooter and has the ability to create off the bounce. He has also shown the ability to be a lock-down perimeter defender.”
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
