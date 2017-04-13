Streaking TCU baseball aims to keep first place in Big 12

TCU takes a 13-game winning streak, matching its longest under coach Jim Schlossnagle, into the start of another Big 12 series.

The third-ranked Horned Frogs can match what is likely the school record of 14 consecutive victories, and also strengthen their grip on first place in the Big 12, by winning at West Virginia on Friday.

TCU (27-5, 8-1) leads the Mountaineers (19-12, 6-3) and Texas Tech (29-7, 6-3) by two games in the standings and has won 14 of its past 15 games.

“We’ve got a couple of things to clean up in all facets of the game,” catcher Evan Skoug said following a victory in the series finale against Murray State last week. “But we’re doing a lot of things right right now. I think we’re really close to it, being what we want to be.”

The Frogs have won every game since March 24, when they defeated Oklahoma State 7-5 behind home runs from Skoug, Luken Baker and Nolan Brown.

That started the first of three consecutive weekend sweeps, including two weeks ago against Kansas State and last week against Murray State. The Frogs also have a two-game sweep of UT Rio Grande Valley and victories against UT Arlington and Dallas Baptist.

TCU has won 160 of 204 games since April 1, 2014, a .784 winning percentage. The Horned Frogs went 33-6 the rest of 2014, 100-33 over the next two seasons and are 27-5 this season.

TCU also won 13 consecutive games in 2014, a stretch from April 15 to May 9 that included weekend sweeps of Texas, Cal State Northridge and Kansas State, single-game victories against Houston Baptist, Texas Tech, Stephen F. Austin and the first game of a series against Oklahoma.

TCU won 14 consecutive games from Feb. 9 to March 2, 1993, under Lance Brown in a season that ended with a 34-22 record and sixth place in the Southwest Conference. Game-by-game school records go back to 1966.