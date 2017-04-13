Shawn Robinson ‘really started to come on,’ TCU’s Patterson says

Shawn Robinson, listed as the backup quarterback on the TCU depth chart released this week, put together a strong finish to spring practice, coach Gary Patterson said in an interview on SiriusXM satellite radio Thursday.
“Probably the last five practices of the 15, really started to come on,” Patterson said. “We’ll see where that takes us.”
Robinson enrolled early at TCU after taking DeSoto to an undefeated state championship season. The four-star quarterback has been widely expected to redshirt in 2017, and Patterson said the spring would be a learning process for him. But in the spring game last week, Robinson saw more action than any of the quarterbacks and completed the only touchdown pass.
In the interview with Brad Hopkins and Andy Staples on “The First Team,” Patterson commended Robinson’s upbringing as the son of coaching parents, longtime Texas high school football coach Othell Robinson and DeSoto girls basketball coach Andrea Robinson.
He’s all about becoming a student of the game. For a young player, he’s really into being what he needs to become.
TCU coach Gary Patterson, on Shawn Robinson, to Sirius satellite radio
“He’s all about becoming a student of the game,” Patterson said. “For a young player, he’s really into being what he needs to become. And we’re a long way — we just had 15 spring practices, we’ve got four or five quarterbacks here. The good thing is, you’ve got a lot of practices before you play your first ballgame. One of the really good things that happened to us with Shawn coming in here is he learned the offense, learned the speed of the game, playing against college defenses and making his mistakes.”
Patterson also weighed in on starter Kenny Hill, who posted three of the top nine passing performances in TCU history in his first five starts but led the Big 12 in interceptions.
He doesn’t have to make great plays, he just needs to make good plays and not put us in bad situations.
TCU coach Gary Patterson, on Kenny Hill, to Sirius satellite radio
“He started off with swagger, we didn’t end that way,” Patterson said. “He let all the other things get to him. Him and I have had a conversation about just, you know, you’ve got to care that you throw a pick but you can’t let your teammates know that. All the good ones I know, they’ve got to be able to play through that, like the corner or a kicker. You miss one, but you can’t let one be two. For him, being our senior quarterback and doing the things he needs to do, he needs to move forward and understand he doesn’t have to make great plays, he just needs to make good plays and not put us in bad situations.”
Patterson said TCU has won in the past because its quarterbacks have managed games and used the players around them.
“If he does that, I think TCU will be happy because I think we’ll win football games and do some things,” Patterson said. “In this day and age, or any age, you can’t turn the ball over. In this day and age, especially the way people in this league can score, you don’t need to give them any more chances than what they get already. We’ve learned that.”
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments