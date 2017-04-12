TCU guard Josh Parrish to transfer to another school

TCU guard Josh Parrish, a freshman from Arlington Seguin who played in 12 games last season, will leave the program and transfer to another school.
Parrish, younger brother of TCU’s Brandon Parrish, announced the decision on his Twitter account, @Josh2x_. The younger Parrish, who averaged 0.8 points and four minutes per game, did not specify a future destination. His most memorable moment came last season on a breakaway dunk in the final minute of TCU’s 88-56 rout of Georgia Tech in the NIT championship game.
Parrish’s older brother, Brandon, set the TCU school record for career games (136) during the Horned Frogs’ 24-15 season that ended with the NIT title.
In announcing his decision, Josh Parrish wrote: “After further consideration and talking with my family, I’ve decided not to return to TCU next year. I’ve received permission to contact other schools and I’ve decided to transfer … It has been an honor playing for TCU and I’m grateful that I was a part of this championship team.”
