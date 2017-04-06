TCU fans’ guide to the 2017 football Spring Game on Saturday

Real football, or the closest thing to it until the games count, makes its first appearance of the spring in Fort Worth this weekend.
TCU is playing its spring game on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium to mark the end of spring practice. It’s a chance to see some of the players who could make an impact in 2017 for the Frogs, who are coming off only the third losing season under longtime coach Gary Patterson.
To get you ready, here’s a rundown of the details. Go get your face paint.
Kickoff: 11 a.m., although there likely will not be an actual kickoff. It’s actually a scrimmage, so the quarterbacks won’t get hit and there may or may not be special teams plays. Let’s call it the first snap ready for play at 11.
Cost: Free and open to the public.
Gates open: 10 a.m.
Restrictions: No video is permitted during the scrimmage. The clear-bag policy is in effect.
Parking: Free
Where to park: Lots 3 and 4 on the north side of Amon G. Carter Stadium are best, TCU says. But from Lot 2, west of the stadium, a shuttle will run after the scrimmage to Lupton Stadium for the Horned Frogs’ 2 p.m. baseball game against Murray State.
Weather: Sunny and windy. Weather.com says the high will be in the 80s with south winds about 20 mph. Sounds great.
Concessions: Open on the east concourse. The TCU Team Store will be open with 40 percent off on some items.
Extras: Head coach Gary Patterson and players will sign autographs on the field after the scrimmage. Copies of the 2017 team football poster will be available. Fans can also take photos with the NIT championship trophy. The men’s basketball team will also sign autographs.
Coverage: At the TCU page on Star-Telegram.com, of course, from staff writers Carlos Mendez (Twitter handle @calexmendez) and Jimmy Burch (@Jimmy_Burch).
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments