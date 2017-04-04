After missing a month, Mitchell Traver to start for TCU at UTA

Senior right-hander Mitchell Traver is scheduled to start for TCU on Tuesday at UT Arlington, his first action since a muscle injury in his back forced him to cut short a Feb. 28 start after three batters.
Traver is ready after throwing two bullpen sessions and two simulated games, coach Jim Schlossnagle said.
Traver made his first start of the season at UTA on Feb. 21, working three innings and giving up one earned run.
Also, Schlossnagle said right fielder Austen Wade should be fine after a hand injury forced him to miss one game of the Kansas State series last weekend. The leadoff hitter was hurt on a play at first base on Friday, sat out Saturday and returned to the lineup Sunday.
“He’s fine. Definitely got worried there,” Schlossnagle said. “He committed the cardinal sin of diving into first base, and the pitcher stepped right on his hand. Thought it was going to be worse.”
Wade, the leadoff hitter, leads the Horned Frogs in hitting at .314.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
No. 3 TCU at UT Arlington
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Comments