TCU’s Schlossnagle faces no Big 12 discipline following ejection

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle faces no sanctions from the Big 12 after being ejected in Game 2 of the Horned Frogs’ series at Kansas State last weekend.
The league said Monday there is no further discipline imposed.
Schlossnagle was ejected in the third inning for arguing that a TCU runner crossed home plate before another runner was tagged out at third base to end the inning. The call kept the game scoreless. TCU eventually won 1-0 in 10 innings as part of a weekend sweep.
Schlossnagle was last ejected in an April 13, 2013, game against Oklahoma State at Lupton Stadium.
Schlossnagle, in his 14th season at TCU, entered 2017 with the seventh-best winning percentage (.681) among active coaches nationally. Through Sunday, he is 664-306 overall and 587-259 at TCU.
