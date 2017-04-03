TCU’s Janczak, Lodolo named Big 12 pitcher, newcomer of the week

TCU sophomore Jared Janczak was named pitcher of the week in the Big 12, and freshman Nick Lodolo was named newcomer of the week following their performances at Kansas State, the conference announced Monday.
Janczak allowed just two hits in a career-high nine innings on Friday in a no-decision, won by TCU 5-0 in 11 innings. He allowed no runs, struck out seven and walked one, facing just three batters over the minimum. He averaged less than 12 pitches an inning.
It’s the second conference award in three weeks for Janczak, a right-hander from Belton. He was the pitcher of the week, and the National College Baseball Writers Association’s national pitcher of the week, following a March 18 start against Kansas in which he pitched eight hitless innings.
Lodolo threw a career-high seven innings, allowing no runs, against Kansas. He gave up two hits and struck out four. The left-hander from LaVerne, Calif., walked none and faced three over the minimum.
“Janczak’s really pitching with a lot of confidence right now,” TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said.
Of Lodolo, Schlossnagle said, “Each time out, he’s getting a little bit better, getting a little more confident, which is a good sign for the Frogs.”
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
