No. 3 TCU baseball wins second straight in extra innings, beating K-State 1-0 in 10

No. 3 TCU needed extra innings for the second straight day, defeating Kansas State 1-0 Saturday afternoon on Luken Baker’s RBI single in the top of the 10th.
The game went to extra innings in a 0-0 tie for the second game in a row. It was the seventh consecutive win for the Horned Frogs (21-5, 7-1 Big 12), who beat the Wildcats 5-0 on Friday with five runs in the 11th.
Cam Warner and Evan Skoug opened the 10th with singles and Baker followed with a line single to right to score Warner.
TCU’s Durbin Feltman registered his seventh save of the season with a 1-2-3 10th. K-State (15-12, 0-5) managed three hits off four Frogs pitchers.
Frogs freshman Nick Lodolo allowed two hits and no walks in a career-high seven innings.
The Frogs stranded eight runners in the first five innings. TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle was ejected in the third inning.
TCU, which has not allowed a run in 27 1/3 innings over three games, goes for the series sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday.
TCU
000
000
000
1
— 1
7
1
Kansas St.
000
000
000
0
— 0
3
1
Lodolo, Morris (8), Green (9), Feltman (10) and Skoug. Rigler, Zubradt (6), Jones (8), Ward (10), Eckberg (10) and Rule, Rolette (9). W—Green (2-0). L—Ward (0-2). 2B—TCU: Baker (2), Barzilli (8). HBP—by Ward (Watson). SB—KSU: Hesse, Wodtke; TCU: Landestoy (1). LOB—TCU 12, KSU 4. E—TCU: Warner (2). KSU: Ethier (4). T—3:06. A—2,090. RECORDS—TCU 21-5, 7-1 1-0 Big 12; KSU 15-12, 0-5.
Comments