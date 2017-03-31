No. 3 TCU posts 5-run 11th to top Kansas State

A one-out RBI single by Luken Baker in the top of the 11th inning plated Cam Warner to break a 0-0 tie and open the door for a 5-0 TCU win over Kansas State Friday night in Manhattan, Kan.
The third-ranked Frogs (20-5, 6-1 Big 12) would score four more times in the inning with the big blow being a three-run double by Elliott Barzilli.
Sean Wymer (2-1) picked up the win by facing only six hitters over two innings in relief of Jared Janczak. Janczak went the first nine innings, giving up only 2 Kansas State (15-11, 0-4) hits while striking out seven and allowing one walk.
Jordan Floyd (1-3) took the loss for KSU.
The Frogs stranded runners on second and third in both the first and seventh innings. KSU had a runner as far as third base only once, in the seventh inning, but a ground out ended the threat.
The two teams meet in the middle game of the three-game series at 2:05 p.m. Saturday at Manhattan, Kan.
TCU
000
000
000
05
— 5
9
0
KSU
000
000
000
00
— 0
2
1
Janczak, Wymer (10) and Skoug. Heskett, Treu (8), Floyd (10) and Rolette. W—Wymer (2-1). L—Floyd (1-3). 2B—TCU: Barzilli (7). HBP—TCU: Skoug. SH—KSU: Brennan (1). SB—TCU: Baker (2), Brown (14). LOB—TCU 11; KSU: 3. E—KSU: Scudder (2). T—2:50. A—1,872. RECORDS—TCU 20-5, 6-1 Big 12; Kansas State 15-11, 0-4 Big 12.
