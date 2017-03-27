TCU revels in being last basketball team standing in Texas, Big 12

At the conclusion of college careers marked by lots of postseason moments spent watching other men’s basketball teams on television, TCU’s four seniors reveled in Monday’s irony that the Horned Frogs are the lone college team from Texas or the Big 12 still competing this season.
TCU (22-15) meets Central Florida (24-11) in Tuesday’s NIT semifinals in Madison Square Garden (8 p.m., ESPN). The Frogs stand as one of eight teams still competing in the NIT or NCAA Tournament, a heady achievement in the minds of four seniors making their first postseason appearances in TCU uniforms.
“It really means a lot because, usually, we would have been done three weeks ago,” said guard Brandon Parrish, a senior from Arlington Seguin. “To still be playing on March 28 in Madison Square Garden, that just paints a picture of what we want. For us to have extended our season in this fashion has really been special for everybody.”
Other seniors soaking in the late-season practices in New York include forward Karviar Shepherd, forward Chris Washburn and guard Michael Williams. During the 2013-14 season, all four were members of a team that finished 0-18 in Big 12 play during the early stages of their college careers.
“It’s great, man,” Shepherd said Monday. “We’re still playing and we’re one of the last eight teams still going. That shows we’re moving on up.”
Williams said: “We started from some rough beginnings. To be here, four years later, it took so much hard work and commitment. To be here is a great opportunity and we don’t take it lightly.”
