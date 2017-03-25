TCU values extra prep time for NIT semifinals

By the time TCU (22-15) takes the floor for Tuesday’s matchup against Central Florida (24-11) in the NIT semifinals, the Horned Frogs will have gone a full week between games.
It marks the team’s longest break between contests since a nine-day gap during the Christmas holidays before a Dec. 30 game against Kansas. Such an extended break is rare in March. But coach Jamie Dixon said it comes at an ideal time to heal minor ailments and develop a game plan to attack a Knights’ defense that features 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall, the tallest player in college basketball.
“This time of year, that’s a little different,” said Dixon, whose team will have three full practices focused on UCF in addition to an off day to rest players’ legs. “Having that much time to prepare for an opponent at this time of year is unique, there’s no question about it.”
Guard Brandon Parrish said: “Like coach Dixon says every day, ‘This is March, but we can still get better.’ And with that motto, we’ve been pushing ourselves every single day to get better on the defensive end. If we continue to lock in on the defensive end and play together, the sky’s the limit.”
