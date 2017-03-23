TCU running low on cornerbacks as spring practice resumes

As the second week of spring practices unfold following Spring Break, TCU coach Gary Patterson finds himself with a shortage of cornerbacks.
Julius Lewis sat out Thursday’s spring practice with an injury, and backups Tony James and DeShawn Raymond aren’t full speed, either.
“We really only have two out there,” Patterson said, presumably referring to Ranthony Texada and Jeff Gladney, who split starts with Lewis last season. “Really, we’re probably looking for another corner out there in the midst of junior colleges and other places, find one that could actually give us depth.”
Also listed at cornerback are Vernon Scott, Isaiah Alexander, Cyd Calvin and Steve Wesley. The signing class includes three-star cornerback Noah Daniels, rated the No. 10 player at his position by 247Sports.com.
“That’s the one place I think we could use one more player,” Patterson said, speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice.
Ranthony Texada is the only cornerback on the TCU roster with an interception. He has two in his career, one in 2016 and one in 2014.
The importance of cornerback can’t be undersold to Patterson. He tied TCU’s bowl appearance last season to Lewis’ early return from an Achilles injury that was expected to make him miss the entire season.
“I think if Julius doesn’t come back, I’m not sure we win six games, to be honest with you,” Patterson said. “It was hard on him. And we really appreciate that he did it. Because he didn’t have to do it.”
Patterson said Lewis was hurt in the last practice before Spring Break, and that it was unrelated to his playing last season rather than redshirting.
“He’d been running full speed. We’d been all good until practice four,” Patterson said.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
