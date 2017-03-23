TCU, a season-long underdog, may now be the NIT favorite

1:08 TCU's Parrish: Frogs still on Cloud 9 with program headed in right direction Pause

2:10 Jurickson Profar returns after WBC and talks about that play

2:03 Castleberry soccer savors first-year success

0:58 UTA's Hervey sums up season, vows to return

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

3:42 Virgin America shows its love to Love Field