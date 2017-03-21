TCU-Abilene Christian baseball suspended in 5th inning

The TCU-Abilene Christian baseball game was suspended by severe weather in the fifth inning Tuesday in Abilene with the Horned Frogs leading 2-0 in the fifth inning.
The game will be resumed May 2 in Fort Worth as part of the home-and-home series with two outs in the top of the fifth. Austen Wade was at third base with Luken Baker coming to the plate.
Dalton Horton started for TCU, giving up three hits and striking out two in 2 2/3 innings. Trey Morris pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, giving up no hits with one strikeout and one walk.
The Horned Frogs took a 1-0 lead in the first as Cam Warner doubled, stole third and scored on Evan Skoug’s sacrifice fly to center. Elliott Barzilli staked TCU to a 2-0 lead in the second with a one-out home run to left.
Nick Skeffington, a freshman left-hander from Arlington Martin, started for Abilene Christian and was still pitching when the game was suspended. He gave up two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.
TCU opens a three-game series against Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lupton Stadium.
