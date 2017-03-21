TCU-Abilene Christian baseball suspended in 5th inning

1:32 TCU fans, players celebrate trip to New York in NIT Pause

1:03 TCU's Dixon: Watching four seniors speak to crowd 'one of the best moments of my life.'

1:14 Scenes from the TCU on-court celebration

2:43 "Gift" awaits Adrian Beltre upon return to Rangers from WBC

1:03 UTA coach Scott Cross was willing to take a technical foul to get this injured senior one last dose of playing time

0:37 TCU celebrates its NIT trip to New York

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

2:24 UTA trio recalls point guard Erick Neal's highlight reel fastbreak pass