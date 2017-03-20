Dixon: TCU’s resilience in beating Iowa shows Frogs are growing up

1:48 It's the Mavs' recap -- from Times Square Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:05 TCU guard Alex Robinson discusses Iowa win without Fisher

0:54 TCU's Williams on moving closer to NIT semifinals in New York

1:28 Delino DeShields continued strong spring Sunday afternoon

1:15 Dixon on Iowa win: 'It's called growing up'

2:10 Joey Gallo explains his improved approach this spring

0:44 TCU's Dixon praises Bane, Robinson after Iowa win

1:32 TCU's Dixon on Big 12 tourney run, likely NIT bid