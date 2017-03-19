TCU shucks Iowa in OT without Fisher, earns another NIT home game

0:54 TCU's Williams on moving closer to NIT semifinals in New York Pause

1:23 Yu Darvish expects to stay on rotation despite the pending birth of his son

0:44 TCU's Dixon praises Bane, Robinson after Iowa win

2:10 Joey Gallo explains his improved approach this spring

3:27 Fossil Ridge gets by Timber Creek in baseball marathon

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side