TCU’s Dixon praises inside trio for efforts in NIT opener

After recent struggles in the rebounding department, TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon expressed satisfaction with how his inside players held up against Fresno State’s upsized front line that featured a four-man rotation of players ranging between 6-foot-7 and 6-10.
During Wednesday night’s 66-59 victory in Schollmaier Arena, the Horned Frogs (20-15) won the battle of the boards, 39-28. TCU’s inside tandem of Chris Washburn, Vladimir Brodziansky and Karviar Shepherd combined for 13 points and 12 rebounds, with Washburn contributing 6 points and 4 rebounds off the bench in 16 minutes of action.
“We got a lot of production out of that spot with Chris, Vlad and Karviar,” Dixon said. “That was huge for us. We only gave up six offensive rebounds. I thought that was the biggest thing. Chris’ minutes were really productive.”
Washburn, one of four seniors on the TCU roster who have served primarily as role players during this year’s turnaround season, pointed to effort as the primary trait that he contributed in the team’s NIT opener.
“I was just going out there playing the way I do in practice, being hard-nosed and getting after everybody,” Washburn said. “Giving that extra energy to get the team over the hump. That’s what I was going out there to do.”
TCU plays its next NIT game Sunday at Iowa (19-14).
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
