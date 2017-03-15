TCU’s path for more NIT home games clears with first-round upsets

3:12 Three-run sixth sends Northwest past Boswell Pause

0:49 Adrian Beltre talks about his decision to play in WBC

0:36 TCU's Shepherd: Return to postseason special for seniors

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

2:49 Texas BBQ gets its closeup on SXSW big screen

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:43 2 killed in head-on crash in Kaufman County

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

0:34 2-year-old reported missing found in pond