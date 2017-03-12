No. 1 TCU rediscovers offense in series finale at UC Irvine

Josh Watson and Nolan Brown had four RBIs apiece Sunday afternoon as No. 1 TCU hammered past UC Irvine 16-7 to salvage the finale of a three-game series at Anteater Ballpark.
Watson got the scoring started for the Horned Frogs (12-3), driving in Austen Wade with a two-out single in the first inning. Watson also extended his hitting streak to 10 games. The Anteaters (9-5) responded in the bottom half of the inning, scoring two runs on four walks and a hit by pitch.
Brown had a two-out, two-run single in the third as TCU recaptured the lead at 3-2. The Horned Frogs then sent 10 men to the plate and exploded for six runs in the fourth, highlighted by Watson’s three-run double. TCU had scored just five runs in the previous two games combined.
The Horned Frogs kept the rally going in the fifth, racking up five runs and increasing their lead to 14-2. Luken Baker had a two-run single in the frame to help put the game out of reach. It was Baker’s fourth multi-RBI game of the season.
Right-hander Jared Janczak (4-0) allowed two runs in six innings to pick up the victory. Ryan Burnett, Sean Wymer and Austin Boyles each tossed an inning in relief to finish off the Anteaters.
The Horned Frogs will remain in California for an off day Monday before returning to action Tuesday night at Long Beach State. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.
TCU
102
650
020
— 16
17
2
UC Irvine
200
000
410
— 7
5
0
Janczak, Burnett (7), Wymer (8), Boyles (9) and Skoug. Vargas, Martin (3), Glazier (4), Marini (4), Akamatsu (5), Johnston (8) and Guenette. W—Janczak (4-0). L—Martin (1-1). 2B—TCU: Wade 2, Watson, Barzilli. LOB—TCU 7; UCI 11. SB—UCI: Kreuter (2). CS—TCU: Watson(2), Merrill(2). E—TCU: Skoug(3), Merrill(4). T—3:27. A—1,394. RECORDS—UC Irvine 9-5; No. 1 TCU 12-3.
